Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Parker Hannifin Stock

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Parker Hannifin PH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $698.44, along with a high estimate of $827.00 and a low estimate of $564.00. This current average has increased by 0.42% from the previous average price target of $695.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Parker Hannifin. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $700.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $770.00 $670.00 Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $700.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $670.00 $630.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $827.00 $824.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $735.00 $690.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $630.00 $564.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $665.00 $795.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $564.00 $691.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Parker Hannifin's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Parker Hannifin analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin started out in 1917 as Parker Appliance, selling pneumatic brakes. Through the acquisition of branded components, the firm has expanded into aerospace engines, agricultural and construction machinery, freight and passenger vehicles, and industrial automation equipment. Within these larger systems, Parker sells a wide array of small, critical pieces such as hydraulic, electromechanical, climate control, and filtration components. Many of its products are designed to work together, resulting in a high rate of cross-selling.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Parker Hannifin

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Parker Hannifin's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.