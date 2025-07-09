Demystifying Teladoc Health: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Teladoc Health TDOC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.52, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.37% lower than the prior average price target of $9.95.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Teladoc Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $8.00 $7.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.75 $11.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Teladoc Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Teladoc Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Teladoc Health's Background

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with Better convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -14.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Teladoc Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

