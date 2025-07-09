Forecasting The Future: 29 Analyst Projections For Roku

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 29 analysts have published ratings on Roku ROKU in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 10 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 7 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $92.86, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.67%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roku. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $88.50 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $84.00 $68.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $80.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $81.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Lowers Hold $80.00 $90.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $93.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $80.00 $105.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $75.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $129.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Outperform $100.00 $125.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $115.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $72.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $88.50 $88.50

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Roku's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Roku's Background

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Financial Insights: Roku

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Roku's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Roku adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

