Where PVH Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for PVH PVH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $95.5, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Experiencing a 3.03% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $98.48.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PVH. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $74.00 $98.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $76.00 $86.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $86.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $146.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $115.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $93.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $95.00 $105.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Tom Nikic Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $99.00 $87.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $85.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $70.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $86.00 $92.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $95.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $103.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PVH. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PVH displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

