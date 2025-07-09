34 Analysts Have This To Say About Microsoft

Analysts' ratings for Microsoft MSFT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 34 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 23 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 16 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $511.12, a high estimate of $605.00, and a low estimate of $430.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.38% from the previous average price target of $489.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Microsoft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $600.00 - Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $530.00 $482.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $600.00 $515.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $585.00 $565.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $565.00 $515.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $605.00 $540.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $525.00 $525.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $515.00 $500.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $550.00 $480.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $540.00 $480.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $520.00 $511.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $485.00 $470.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $550.00 $475.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $482.00 $472.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $500.00 $475.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $512.00 $502.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $500.00 $470.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $494.00 $430.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Derrick Wood TD Securities Raises Buy $490.00 $475.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $515.00 $475.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $435.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $475.00 $465.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $475.00 $435.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $450.00 $500.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $435.00 $520.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $480.00 $497.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $430.00 $475.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $470.00 $490.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $510.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $500.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Microsoft's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Microsoft analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Breaking Down Microsoft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Microsoft's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.27% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.