Breaking Down Coherent: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Coherent COHR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.72, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A 6.72% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $95.11.

The standing of Coherent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $83.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $86.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $70.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $86.00 $86.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $47.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $85.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $125.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $80.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $125.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $110.00 $136.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Coherent's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Coherent's Background

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Key Indicators: Coherent's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Coherent's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.13%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Coherent faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

