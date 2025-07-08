What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Technologies Stock

Ratings for SoFi Technologies SOFI were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.08, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 12.84%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SoFi Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $12.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $14.00 - Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Tim Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $15.50 $14.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of SoFi Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Financial Insights: SoFi Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoFi Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoFi Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, SoFi Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

