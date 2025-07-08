Breaking Down Hologic: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Hologic HOLX, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $67.67, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has decreased by 8.96% from the previous average price target of $74.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Hologic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $68.00 $62.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $70.00 $77.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $77.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $75.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $71.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $62.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hologic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hologic analyst ratings.

Delving into Hologic's Background

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

A Deep Dive into Hologic's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hologic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.23% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hologic's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.