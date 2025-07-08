Analyst Expectations For Huntsman's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Huntsman HUN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $14.14, with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average represents a 22.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Huntsman among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $13.50 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $13.50 $19.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $12.00 $15.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.50 $20.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $17.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $15.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Huntsman's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Huntsman analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment,t which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Huntsman

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Huntsman's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

