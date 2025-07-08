A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Insmed Through 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Insmed INSM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Insmed, presenting an average target of $109.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 12.48% from the previous average price target of $96.91.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Insmed's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $90.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $112.00 $100.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $96.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $99.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $94.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $119.00 $107.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Kelly Shi Jefferies Announces Buy $105.00 - Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Buy $109.00 $110.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Insmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Insmed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Insmed's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the US for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Key Indicators: Insmed's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Insmed's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -276.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insmed's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -133.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Insmed's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 11.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

