Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Exact Sciences

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Exact Sciences EXAS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.89, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $62.75, the current average has increased by 1.82%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $55.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $52.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $66.00 $60.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $69.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Announces Outperform $60.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Exact Sciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exact Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

