49 Analysts Have This To Say About Amazon.com

Ratings for Amazon.com AMZN were provided by 49 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 20 28 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 17 26 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $238.08, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Highlighting a 5.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $252.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $215.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $238.00 $201.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $226.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $215.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $215.00 $220.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $226.00 $230.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $225.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $233.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $249.00 $253.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $235.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $212.00 $215.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $240.00 $265.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $260.00 $270.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $245.00 $248.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $288.00 $287.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $260.00 $270.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Lowers Outperform $235.00 $275.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Buy $253.00 $272.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $220.00 $260.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $248.00 $275.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $235.00 $275.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $306.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Outperform $195.00 $275.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $235.00 $280.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $230.00 $270.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $225.00 $280.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $206.00 $287.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $225.00 $273.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $245.00 $280.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $240.00 $285.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $265.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amazon.com Better

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

