What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About F5

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for F5 FFIV, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for F5, revealing an average target of $286.33, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $269.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.32% from the previous average price target of $282.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of F5 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $290.00 $290.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $269.00 $262.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $274.00 $296.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $269.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Announces Buy $320.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $285.00 $296.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to F5. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to F5. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of F5's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of F5's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on F5 analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

Breaking Down F5's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: F5's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): F5's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: F5's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.