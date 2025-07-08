What Analysts Are Saying About Edwards Lifesciences Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Edwards Lifesciences EW, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Edwards Lifesciences, presenting an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.46% from the previous average price target of $75.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Edwards Lifesciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $77.00 $73.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $84.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $75.00 $71.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $75.00 $72.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $75.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Edwards Lifesciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Edwards Lifesciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Edwards Lifesciences analyst ratings.

Get to Know Edwards Lifesciences Better

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

Edwards Lifesciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edwards Lifesciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.