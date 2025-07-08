What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KLA

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated KLA KLAC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $825.78, a high estimate of $1035.00, and a low estimate of $590.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $817.67, the current average has increased by 0.99%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of KLA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $920.00 $870.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $1035.00 $835.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $916.00 $868.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $950.00 $800.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $950.00 $740.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $900.00 $950.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $868.00 $870.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $770.00 $750.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Raises Hold $800.00 $770.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $740.00 $700.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $740.00 $690.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $830.00 $830.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $590.00 $760.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $805.00 $900.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $750.00 $825.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $800.00 $910.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $700.00 $850.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KLA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KLA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: KLA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 28.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

