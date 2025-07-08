Assessing Enovis: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Enovis ENOV, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.43%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Enovis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $46.00 $48.00 Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $70.00 $75.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $62.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $57.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enovis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enovis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enovis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Enovis's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enovis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Enovis

Enovis Corp is a medical technology company that offers medical devices and services across the continuum of patient care, from injury prevention to joint replacement to rehabilitation after surgery, injury, or degenerative disease. Its reportable segments are Prevention & Recovery (P&R) and Reconstructive (Recon). The company generates the maximum revenue from the Prevention & Recovery segment, which includes products that are used to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports-related injuries. The Reconstructive segment provides a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and surgical productivity tools. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the U.S.

Enovis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enovis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.25% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enovis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Enovis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.