A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sunrun Through 17 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Sunrun RUN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 6 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 2 1 2M Ago 2 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.99, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $0.01. A decline of 21.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sunrun. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $5.00 $12.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $6.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $0.01 $0.01 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $5.00 $6.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $12.00 $17.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $7.78 $7.78 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $9.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Neutral $7.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $6.00 $9.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $13.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sunrun. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sunrun's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sunrun's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sunrun Better

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.23, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

