Deep Dive Into SolarEdge Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 4 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 4 2 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.68, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.65% lower than the prior average price target of $13.44.

The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $16.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $6.90 $6.90 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $12.00 $11.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $6.90 $6.90 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $6.90 $3.90 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $16.50 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $5.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $9.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SolarEdge Technologies Better

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Breaking Down SolarEdge Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SolarEdge Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -44.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.28. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

