Assessing Allstate: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Allstate ALL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allstate, revealing an average target of $216.88, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Marking an increase of 1.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $214.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Allstate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $188.00 $172.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $235.00 $228.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $197.00 $200.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $240.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $230.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $172.00 $183.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $228.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Allstate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Allstate's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allstate's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

