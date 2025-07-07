Expert Outlook: Antero Resources Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Antero Resources AR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.14, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 2.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Antero Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $44.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Antero Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Breaking Down Antero Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

