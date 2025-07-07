10 Analysts Have This To Say About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems BSY has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bentley Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 4.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $55.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bentley Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $53.00 $48.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $56.00 $54.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $50.00 $49.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $53.00 $62.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $54.00 $63.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bentley Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation, project management, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Breaking Down Bentley Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bentley Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bentley Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bentley Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, Bentley Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

