Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Mosaic

Ratings for Mosaic MOS were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.0, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 17.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mosaic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $40.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $33.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $34.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $40.00 $33.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $28.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $35.00 $29.00 Hamir Patel CIBC Raises Neutral $33.00 $32.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $30.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mosaic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Mosaic's Background

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Financial Milestones: Mosaic's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mosaic's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Mosaic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

