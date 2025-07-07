What Analysts Are Saying About Stifel Financial Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Stifel Financial SF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $100.25, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average represents a 10.29% decrease from the previous average price target of $111.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Stifel Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $94.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $102.00 $106.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $123.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $84.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stifel Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Stifel Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 67% of the company's net revenue is derived from its world-wide wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Stifel Financial

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

