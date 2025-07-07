Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For ACV Auctions

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for ACV Auctions ACVA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 3.45% from the previous average price target of $21.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of ACV Auctions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACV Auctions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ACV Auctions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ACV Auctions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ACV Auctions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ACV Auctions Better

ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions. The company provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

ACV Auctions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ACV Auctions displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACV Auctions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACV Auctions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACV Auctions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, ACV Auctions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

