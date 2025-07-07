Analyst Expectations For Qualcomm's Future

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Qualcomm QCOM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $176.38, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average represents a 11.03% decrease from the previous average price target of $198.25.

The perception of Qualcomm by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $145.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $245.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $157.00 $179.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Hold $155.00 $180.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $150.00 $150.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $140.00 $175.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $190.00 $210.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $216.00 $250.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $185.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $185.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $160.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Qualcomm's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Qualcomm Better

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Insights: Qualcomm

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Qualcomm's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.93% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

