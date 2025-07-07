A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Prudential Financial Through 10 Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Prudential Financial PRU, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 7 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $112.9, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. This current average represents a 4.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $117.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Prudential Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $109.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $110.00 $122.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $108.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $117.00 $120.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $113.00 $108.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $109.00 $110.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $110.00 $122.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $106.00 $134.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $108.00 $118.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prudential Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Prudential Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset-management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 10% of its earnings and has around $1.3 trillion in assets under management. The US businesses are responsible for about 50% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Financial Milestones: Prudential Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Prudential Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -42.55% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Prudential Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

