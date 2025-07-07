Where APA Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on APA APA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average represents a 9.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $23.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $19.00 $20.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $31.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $22.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $26.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering APA: A Closer Look

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

APA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, APA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.11% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

