Airbnb Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of Airbnb ABNB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 7 7 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 1 3M Ago 5 2 7 5 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $132.82, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 8.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $145.14.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $111.00 $104.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Sell $106.00 $112.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $100.00 $100.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $155.00 $170.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $150.00 $200.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $137.00 $138.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $160.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $104.00 $100.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $145.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $135.00 $150.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $155.00 $178.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Underweight $103.00 $120.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $100.00 $101.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $165.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $155.00 $170.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $138.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $132.00 $145.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $180.00 $190.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $125.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $101.00 $130.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $150.00 $175.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Airbnb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Airbnb's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Airbnb: A Closer Look

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Financial Milestones: Airbnb's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Airbnb's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.07% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Airbnb's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Airbnb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

