Beyond The Numbers: 38 Analysts Discuss CrowdStrike Holdings Stock

Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD were provided by 38 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 17 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 11 15 7 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $484.26, along with a high estimate of $550.00 and a low estimate of $371.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.22% from the previous average price target of $431.51.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $505.00 $505.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $530.00 $389.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Maintains Market Perform $371.00 $371.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $371.00 $347.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Raises Buy $420.00 $410.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $495.00 $480.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $505.00 $400.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $485.00 $390.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $530.00 $425.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $440.00 $450.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $520.00 $410.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $530.00 $415.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $455.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $480.00 $370.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $520.00 $410.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $450.00 $425.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $510.00 $500.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $475.00 $420.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $470.00 $420.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $540.00 $450.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $515.00 $515.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $530.00 $420.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $525.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $430.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $515.00 $450.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $475.00 $440.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $545.00 $425.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $475.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Maintains Neutral $425.00 $425.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $455.00 $415.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $475.00 $390.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $500.00 $400.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Buy $410.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $415.00 $429.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CrowdStrike Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Financial Insights: CrowdStrike Holdings

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, CrowdStrike Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

