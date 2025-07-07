Demystifying UDR: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on UDR UDR in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.83, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

A clear picture of UDR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $51.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $49.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UDR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About UDR

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Financial Insights: UDR

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, UDR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.01% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.82.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

