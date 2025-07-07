What Analysts Are Saying About AT&T Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on AT&T T, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $30.5, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.02% from the previous average price target of $28.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AT&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Buy $32.00 - John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $31.00 $30.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $28.00 Gregory Williams TD Securities Raises Hold $30.00 $29.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $29.50 $29.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $27.00 $25.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AT&T's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AT&T's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AT&T analyst ratings.

Discovering AT&T: A Closer Look

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm has agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AT&T's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.