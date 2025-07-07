What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US Stock

Analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US TMUS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T-Mobile US and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $271.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $305.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.95% from the previous average price target of $266.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive T-Mobile US. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $255.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $277.50 $275.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

T-Mobile US: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.98. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

