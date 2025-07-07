A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Equity Residential Through 7 Analysts

Ratings for Equity Residential EQR were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $77.86, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.41% lower than the prior average price target of $78.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $78.00 $82.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $71.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $79.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $83.00 $79.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $75.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equity Residential's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Equity Residential's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Residential analyst ratings.

Get to Know Equity Residential Better

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 312 apartment communities with over 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

A Deep Dive into Equity Residential's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Equity Residential's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Residential's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.