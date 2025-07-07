Expert Outlook: Datadog Through The Eyes Of 23 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Datadog DDOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 7 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $133.96, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 7.0% from the previous average price target of $144.04.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $135.00 $120.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $119.00 $119.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $134.00 $134.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $140.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $125.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $150.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $180.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $143.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $164.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $125.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $115.00 $165.00

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Datadog adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

