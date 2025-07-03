Analyst Expectations For Chemours's Future

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Chemours CC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.71, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 18.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Chemours. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $21.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $22.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Peter Osterland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chemours. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chemours's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Chemours's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chemours analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Chemours: A Closer Look

The Chemours Co is a provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, air conditioning, etc. The company's operating segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. It generates maximum revenue from the Titanium Technologies segment. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection across a variety of applications. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from North America.

A Deep Dive into Chemours's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Chemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.44% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Chemours's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chemours's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chemours's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chemours's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.