Where Moodys Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Moodys MCO, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $523.0, a high estimate of $573.00, and a low estimate of $456.00. Highlighting a 3.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $544.09.

The standing of Moodys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $573.00 $572.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $552.00 $523.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $523.00 $489.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $489.00 $523.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Hold $468.00 $533.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $456.00 $475.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $525.00 $575.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $572.00 $610.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $495.00 $585.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moodys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moodys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moodys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Moodys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Moodys's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.73% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.48%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, Moodys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

