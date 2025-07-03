A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Southern Copper Through 4 Analysts

Southern Copper SCCO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Southern Copper, revealing an average target of $91.88, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $79.00. A 4.12% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $95.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Southern Copper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rodolfo Angele JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.50 Myles Allsop UBS Announces Neutral $105.00 - Myles Allsop UBS Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Rodolfo Angele JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $83.50 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Southern Copper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Southern Copper compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Southern Copper's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Southern Copper's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp is an integrated producer of copper and other minerals and operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico. Its production includes copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. The company operates through the following segments: Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations, and Mexican underground mining operations. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of copper and the rest from the sale of non-copper products, such as molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold. The company's geographical segments are The Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Key Indicators: Southern Copper's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Southern Copper's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Southern Copper's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 30.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southern Copper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southern Copper's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Southern Copper's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

