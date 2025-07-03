Deep Dive Into Ducommun Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ducommun DCO has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $86.5, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.19% increase from the previous average price target of $78.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ducommun. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $72.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $94.00 $84.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $76.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ducommun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ducommun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ducommun compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ducommun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ducommun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Ducommun's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ducommun analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ducommun

Ducommun Inc provides engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures various sizes of complex contoured aerostructure components and assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including A&D and Industrial end-use markets. It generates maximum of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.

Ducommun's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ducommun showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ducommun's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ducommun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ducommun's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ducommun's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.