The Analyst Verdict: Terex In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Terex TEX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 6 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $47.46, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.65% from the previous average price target of $46.69.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Terex's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $50.00 $43.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $62.00 $59.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $34.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $66.00 $48.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $38.00 Courtney Yakavonis Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $43.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $48.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $36.00 $45.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $47.00 $58.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $32.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Terex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Terex. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Terex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Terex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Terex's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Terex analyst ratings.

About Terex

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Terex: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Terex's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Terex's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.