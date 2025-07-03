7 Analysts Assess Ameriprise Finl: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Finl AMP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ameriprise Finl, revealing an average target of $491.29, a high estimate of $565.00, and a low estimate of $428.00. This current average represents a 2.93% decrease from the previous average price target of $506.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ameriprise Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $434.00 $423.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $462.00 $428.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $520.00 $510.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $565.00 $550.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $510.00 $520.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $520.00 $570.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $428.00 $542.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ameriprise Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ameriprise Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ameriprise Finl's Background

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the US market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.5 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2024. With about 10,500 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Breaking Down Ameriprise Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameriprise Finl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

