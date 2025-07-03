Deep Dive Into Intel Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Intel INTC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 8 1 3

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intel, revealing an average target of $20.14, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has decreased by 8.45% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intel among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $23.00 - Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Sell $18.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $14.00 $14.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Sell $14.00 $18.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $25.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $23.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Intel's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intel Better

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intel

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Intel's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.