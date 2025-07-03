Breaking Down Primoris Services: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Primoris Services PRIM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $84.0, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.75% lower than the prior average price target of $85.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Primoris Services by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $102.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $74.00 $67.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $76.00 $75.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $90.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Primoris Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Primoris Services's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: Primoris Services's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.