Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Veritone

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Veritone VERI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Veritone, presenting an average target of $3.62, a high estimate of $4.50, and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average represents a 12.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Veritone. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $4.00 $4.50 Seth Gilbert UBS Lowers Neutral $2.00 $3.50 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $4.50 $4.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veritone. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veritone. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veritone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Veritone's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Veritone's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Veritone analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Veritone Better

Veritone Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services. It generates revenue through the delivery of its Software Products and Services which consists of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise and Government and Regulated Industries customers using the company's aiWARE platform and hiring solutions, any related support and maintenance services, and any related professional services associated with the deployment and/or implementation of such solutions, Managed Services which consist of revenues generated from Commercial Enterprise customers using company's content licensing services, advertising agency, influencer management and related services. It has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India.

Financial Insights: Veritone

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Veritone's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Veritone's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -88.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veritone's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -140.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veritone's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.