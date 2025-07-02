Demystifying PNC Financial Services Gr: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of PNC Financial Services Gr PNC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 3 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $193.0, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. A 3.82% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $200.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PNC Financial Services Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $196.00 $178.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $178.00 $179.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $172.00 $180.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $195.00 $205.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $185.00 $195.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $189.00 $208.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $235.00 $257.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $179.00 $188.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $208.00 $216.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PNC Financial Services Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PNC Financial Services Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PNC Financial Services Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Financial Services Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know PNC Financial Services Gr Better

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

PNC Financial Services Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PNC Financial Services Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.