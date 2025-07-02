Assessing Cintas: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Cintas CTAS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $242.0, with a high estimate of $257.00 and a low estimate of $221.00. Marking an increase of 12.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $214.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cintas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $257.00 $233.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $196.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $240.00 $215.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Announces Buy $250.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cintas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cintas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cintas compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cintas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cintas's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cintas's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cintas analyst ratings.

Get to Know Cintas Better

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cintas

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cintas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cintas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Cintas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.