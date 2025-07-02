Assessing Royal Caribbean Gr: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $276.86, with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average represents a 0.94% decrease from the previous average price target of $279.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Royal Caribbean Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Clarke Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $290.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $318.00 $268.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $311.00 $301.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $265.00 $300.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $263.00 $249.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $275.00 $295.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $305.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $249.00 $308.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $270.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $265.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Royal Caribbean Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Royal Caribbean Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Royal Caribbean Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

