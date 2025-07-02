Breaking Down U.S. Bancorp: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

U.S. Bancorp USB has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 8 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.94, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average represents a 3.74% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive U.S. Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $49.00 $44.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $49.00 $54.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $51.00 $57.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $48.00 $49.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $50.00 $57.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $56.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $56.00 $61.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $48.00 $51.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $49.00 $54.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $42.00 $44.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $51.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for U.S. Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of U.S. Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on U.S. Bancorp analyst ratings.

Get to Know U.S. Bancorp Better

With assets of around $680 billion, U.S. Bancorp is one of the largest regional banks in the US with its footprint in 26 states. The bank's branch network is mostly in midwestern and western markets. U.S. Bancorp has a comprehensive product set, with offerings in retail and commercial banking, credit cards, mortgages, payment services, trust, and wealth services.

Understanding the Numbers: U.S. Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining U.S. Bancorp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.64% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.