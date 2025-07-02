Assessing Wells Fargo: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wells Fargo WFC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.79, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average has increased by 3.0% from the previous average price target of $80.38.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Wells Fargo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $78.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $84.00 $78.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $86.00 $76.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $88.00 $72.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $87.00 $77.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $83.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $92.00 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $78.00 $88.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $77.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $84.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $77.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $79.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Wells Fargo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wells Fargo analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Wells Fargo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.