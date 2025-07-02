What Analysts Are Saying About Quanta Services Stock

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Quanta Services PWR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Quanta Services, presenting an average target of $349.79, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $286.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.73% increase from the previous average price target of $343.85.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Quanta Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Maintains Market Perform $354.00 $354.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $413.00 $369.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $414.00 $364.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $370.00 $360.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $360.00 $286.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $363.00 $306.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $305.00 $295.00 Liam Burke B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $355.00 $300.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $360.00 $331.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $342.00 $366.00 Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $364.00 $418.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $287.00 $323.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $324.00 $398.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $286.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Quanta Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Quanta Services's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Quanta Services: A Closer Look

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Quanta Services: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quanta Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Quanta Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

