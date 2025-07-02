Deep Dive Into Ross Stores Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Ross Stores ROST has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $150.53, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ross Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $154.00 $141.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $156.00 $157.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $126.00 $128.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $161.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $150.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $128.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $166.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ross Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ross Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ross Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ross Stores's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,800 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

A Deep Dive into Ross Stores's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ross Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ross Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ross Stores's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

